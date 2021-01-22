Thirumangalam residents want service lane restored

CHENNAI

Traffic diversion into interior roads causes hardship to those living in the area

Residents of Thirumangalam and people who use the Jawaharlal Nehru Salai have urged the Highways Department to re-lay a 250 m stretch of the service lane close to the flyover and restore traffic on that portion. Vehicles proceeding towards Koyambedu have been diverted via interior roads, including Second Avenue and Shanthi Colony.

Pandian, a resident of Anna Nagar, said that those living in the area were put to hardship due to the diversion. “There is so much traffic on our interior roads that many times even pedestrians have to wait for long to cross the roads. There is traffic throughout the day and night without any respite. All the pollution from vehicular emission is shifting to residential areas,” he said. Outstation buses that used to stop near Thirumangalam junction were now crossing the flyover and stopping on the other side, forcing passengers to walk that distance, said Shanthi Selvaraj, a resident.

Pipeline work

“Traffic has been diverted to facilitate work by Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board to lay a 1,200 mm diameter pipeline in that portion between Second Avenue and Fourth Avenue on J.N. Salai. Since October, there have been at least three leaks. We are waiting for the leaks to stop so that restoration would be proper. Otherwise, the road will sink and cause problems for motorists. Right now, there is only a diversion,” said an official of the Highways Department.

According to officials of the water board, work to arrest the leak in the drinking water pipeline in the portion of the road has been completed. “We have handed over the road to the Highways Department for relaying the portion,” said an official.

Officials of various departments, including the police, have been giving contradictory statements about the competition. The work to shift the main from beneath the flyover was handed over to the water board several years ago. It was beset with problems and leaks have been a constant issue at the location.