Thirukandalam check dam to be ready by October

Nearly five years after its collapse, the check dam across the Kosasthalaiyar river at Thirukandalam in Tiruvallur district is being reconstructed. Located 30 km from Chennai, it has been designed to trap flood waters and help recharge groundwater.
The check dam collapsed during the 2015 floods when the flow in the Kosasthalaiyar touched 90,000 cusecs.
Officials of the Water Resources Department said the new structure had been designed to withstand 1.20 lakh cusecs of water. About 70% of the work had been completed. The height of the dam had been reduced from the originally planned 5.5 metres to 2.5 metres to store about 40 million cubic feet of water. Although the storage capacity had been reduced, it would still benefit 10 surrounding villages, including Guruvoyal and Sethupakkam.
The 175-metre-long check dam, to come up about 8 km downstream of Tamaraipakkam dam, would store surplus water released from the Poondi reservoir and retain flood waters for nearly 6 km in the river even for a few months after the rainy season, the officials said.
Check dams in the river help retain flow in the river during summer and boost the declining groundwater level in the neighbouring villages, an official said. “We initially planned to complete the ₹18.17-crore project by August. But work had to be slowed down because of the lockdown. We want to finish the work before the onset of northeast monsoon to help recharge water table, ” the official added.
