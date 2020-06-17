Thiru Vi Ka Nagar team shows the way

Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, zone 6 of the Greater Chennai Corporation, has managed to slide down in terms of numbers of COVID-19 cases as compared to other zones. It now stands at the sixth as against the top slot in the initial days of the pandemic.
Keeping micro-level management as their mantra, the team led by IAS officer A. Arun Thamburaj, was the first in the city to barricade houses with positive cases and ensure a volunteer helped the family with supplies.
“When we started working there in May, we found that people were going to work from containment streets. We immediately put a stop to that by barricading the homes,” said an official.
WhatsApp groups of officials of all line departments were formed at the ward level. And that helped in meeting the needs of residents.
The teams would speak to COVID-19 patients and their neighbours and created awareness about prevention.
The team members spent time with the patients and their families on phone and ensure that everything was well.
“Everything from water supply to basic needs are ensured to such homes. When we call we have a set of 10-15 points that we touch upon. And since we have to call them again the next day, we ensure the officials concerned have delivered the required services to the homes with COVID-19 positive,” said an animator in the team that keeps track.
Though the zone's numbers are lesser than others, it still has more to go to reach zero. “Compliance to norms such as wearing masks is not there as much as we would like it to be. But we will get there,” said a Corporation official.
