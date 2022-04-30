Thirteen-year-old grows his hair 36 centimetres long to help make wigs for cancer patients

Thirteen-year-old VS Yadhukrishnan did not let a razor run over his hair for two-and-a-half years, taking ridicule in his stride. His hair having grown to a length of 36 cm, he has donated it to a charitable organisation that makes wigs for cancer patients.

The teenager’s inspirational gesture can be expected to raise the number of male donors – a group not known to donate hair.

Yadhukrishnan thought of this form of volunteering in 2020, when he had watched a video of a cancer-afflicted youngster with total hair loss as a temporary side effect of the treatment. The video, which he watched on his mother’s mobile, left a deep impression on Yadhukrishnan.

His mother Sreeja R enlightened him about hair loss due to cancer treatment.

Yadhukrishnan

Having also learnt cancer patients receive wigs made from donated hair, Yadhukrishnan, now a class VIII student of Chhathrapathy Shivaji DAV Secondary School in Velappanchavadi, decided to let his hair grow.

As it was online classes due to the pandemic, there was no question of teachers asking to have a trim.

“Friends would tease him when he would go out to play with them and he would come back home crying,” says Sreeja.

When they visited textile or footwear shops, Yadhukrishnan would be directed to the girls’ section or given female shoes to try out.

Yadhukrishnan says he tried explaining to only a few friends why he was growing his tresses. “Those who teased me did not need any understanding and I would just ignore them,” he explains.

Yadhukrishnan’s school wanted him to cut his hair when in-person classes started. When classes began last month, his parents decided they would not send him as his hair was almost the length that it could be trimmed.

Yadhukrishnan’s parents, who are artistes by profession, say they are happy with the outcome.

“Even before my son could donate his hair, five of our friends and relatives went out to give theirs,” says Sreeja.

They are glad that their son’s donated hair will give a cancer patient confidence and dignity.