Third phase of Covaxin trial begins at SRM hospital

It is aimed at assessing vaccine’s efficacy, says official

After completion of two phases of human trials, the third phase trial of Covaxin – one of the COVID-19 vaccine candidates – was launched at SRM Medical College Hospital and Research Centre at Kattankulathur on the city outskirts on Monday.

P. Sathyanarayanan, pro-Chancellor (Academics), said over 1,000 persons would be part of the final phase of trials. “Until now, we have received 500 volunteers. We will be taking in more volunteers till the month-end,” he said, according to a press release.

Any person above 18 years of age, excluding pregnant women, who has not tested COVID-19 positive in the past can participate as a volunteer in the trial. The vaccine shot would be administered twice – 28 days apart, Satyajit Mahopatra, principal investigator for the trial, said.

The hospital would be able to conduct the trial for 50 persons a day. The first phase of the human trials began with 30 volunteers at the institute in July. The second phase was launched in August, in which 45 volunteers participated. In the two phases, the safety of the vaccine was ascertained. None of the volunteers suffered any serious reactions except for mild fever and body ache, the release said.

The third phase of the trial was to assess the efficacy of the vaccine in inducing immunogenicity in the volunteer, according to A. Ravi Kumar, Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Medical and Health Sciences).Indian Council of Medical Research is collaborating with Bharat Biotech, Hyderabad, in the development of Covaxin. SRM Medical College Hospital and Research Centre was the only private medical college hospital in the State to be selected to carry out all three phases of the trial.

The Drug Controller General of India had given the nod for the human trials. Persons who wish to volunteer for the clinical trial can call phone numbers - 7598951868, 7358026002, 044-47432341 or email to srm.covaxin2020@gmail. com, the release said.