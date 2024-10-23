Third Master Plan will focus on factors for sustainable urban development: CMDA member secretary

A comprehensive economic growth plan study would bring out various factors needed for a sustained economic development of the city, said Anshul Mishra, Member Secretary of Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority.

After inaugurating the Chennai Infra Next 2024 conference organised by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in the city on Wednesday, he said the CMDA was working on bringing out the third master plan for Chennai Metropolitan Area (CMA).

The comprehensive economic growth plan study to be done as part of the third master plan would help in finding out the civic infrastructure gaps existing in the city for increasing industrial productivity and overall economic development, besides helping in creation of better transportation facilities for the residents in the CMA limits.

Stating that urban planning has been quite lagging unlike in the developed countries, he said spatial planning would pave the way for well-planned urban development to help in utilisation of land and manpower resources.

Pointing out the unplanned location of the various industrial estates which were developed on the periphery of the city, he said they would be better connected to the core of the city through the comprehensive economic growth plan study thus making it a more liveable place.

He also highlighted the various projects being executed by the CMDA to improve the civic infrastructure of the city through the development of world-class Kilambakkam bus terminus, improvement of the beaches from Ennore to Kovalam as part of shoreline development project, improvement of lakes in 12 locations, upgradation of parks and sports grounds and the setting up of six satellite towns of Minjur, Thirumazhisai, Mamallapuram, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur.

Later, Mr. Mishra released the whitepaper titled ‘Transformation of Industrial Estates’ prepared by CII-JLL. Srivats Ram, Chairman of CII Tamil Nadu State Council and Managing Director of Wheels India, in his special address mentioned that more than 40 industrial estates are operating around the city, with Chennai not only being a hub for industries, including automotive, information technology and healthcare, but also a growing urban centre. He said the urban expansion has increased the demand for residential housing, road infrastructure, and sustainable transportation solutions, though the Chennai Metro Rail phase II project would help in removing the bottlenecks in transportation.

The summit hosted four interactive sessions, covering ‘Chennai - Now and Next - Ways to Improve Chennai’s Livability Index’, ‘Enabling Public Asset Monetization’, ‘Redevelopment of Industrial Estates’, and ‘Infrastructure Initiatives - Need a Closer Look from PPP Model Perspective’.