ADVERTISEMENT

Third desalination plant at Nemmeli likely to be inaugurated later this month

January 06, 2024 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

The work on the ₹1,1516-crore project with a capacity to treat 150 million litres of seawater a day is in its final stages

The Hindu Bureau

K.N. Nehru, Minister for Municipal Administration, during his inspection of the desalination plant at Nemmeli on East Coast Road on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The third desalination plant with a capacity to treat 150 million litres of seawater a day on East Coast Road at Nemmeli is likely to be inaugurated after Pongal.

Officials of the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) or Metrowater said the plant was being run on a trial basis and about 100 mld of water was being treated as of now. K.N. Nehru, Minister for Municipal Administration, who reviewed the work, which is in its final stages, on Saturday, said the ₹1,1516-crore project would be inaugurated by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin later this month, likely after Pongal. Water is also being tested for quality.

He noted that most of the work with respect to 23 components, including pipelines to draw water and convey brine into the sea, a clarified water tank, and a seawater intake sump, are nearing completion. Work to lay 48.10-km of pipeline and a water distribution station at Sholinganallur have been completed. The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board has provided its ‘consent to operate’ for the plant, a press release said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Water from the desalination plant would be supplied to nearly 9 lakh residents in south Chennai and suburban areas, including Medavakkam, Velachery, Sholinganallur, and Keelkattalai, apart from the IT corridor. Officials from Metrowater were present during the inspection.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US