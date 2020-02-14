Third day of VIT fest sees cultural confluence

Playback singer Benny Dayal and rap and hip-hop artist Divine performed at Riviera 2020, the cultural and sports fest of Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Vellore, on Thursday night, to a crowd of enthusiastic students.

Friday evening saw singer Shreya Ghoshal enthral the crowd with her mellifluous voice.

The fest saw events like Desh Main Videsh, Thamizhi, Silent Disco and Sahiti on Friday.

School students interacted with international participants, understanding their cultures and traditions, as part of Desh Main Videsh. Co-convenor of Riviera, R. Seenivasan said, “This event helped both Indian and international participants exchange ideas.”

Thamizhi, conducted by the Tamil Literary association of VIT, saw Shakthisree Gopalan’s music performance followed by stand-up comedy and dance performances by students.

The event Sahiti promoted Telugu literature, music, dance, comedy and acting.

In an attempt to promote “noise-less dance”, VIT Spartans, a club of VIT, organised a premium event named Silent Disco. Students were given headphones with access to three different channels to choose their music from. “No winner, no loser here! It is a fun-filled programme in which 850 VITians part. Everyone showcased their unique dance skills,” said student organiser, Abhinandan Singhi.