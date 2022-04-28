Third cadaveric liver transplant done at Stanley in a month

The Government Stanley Medical College Hospital performed the third cadaveric liver transplantation for the month.

According to a press release, a 19-year-old boy, who was injured in a road accident and admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, was declared brain-dead on April 27. His family consented to donate his organs.

Following this, the liver, which was allotted to Stanley Hospital, was retrieved by a team of the Department of Surgical Gastroenterology, headed by S. Jeswanth, director of Liver Transplantation, and brought to the hospital. The organ was transplanted to a patient at Stanley Hospital.

Meanwhile, the family of a 55-year-old, who was declared brain-dead at Stanley Hospital, gave consent for organ donation. The Transplant Authority of Tamil Nadu allotted the two kidneys to Stanley Hospital, while the liver was allotted to the SRMC, heart to MIOT Hospital and lungs to Kauvery Hospital.

The kidneys were transplanted on to patients who had chronic kidney disease and waitlisted for transplantation. The two patients were registered in 2017 and 2019 respectively.

A team headed by J.V.S. Suresh, professor and head of Urology; Thiruvarul, professor of Urology; Edwin Fernando, professor and head of Nephrology; and Sathiyan, associate professor of Anaesthesia; performed the kidney transplantation, the release said.