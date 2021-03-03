Inspection of broad-gauge line today

CHENNAI

03 March 2021 01:15 IST

The Commissioner of Railway Safety, Southern Circle, Bengaluru, will inspect the newly laid broad-gauge, third-line between Singaperumal Koil and Chengalpattu of the Chennai Division on Wednesday.

In a press release, Southern Railway said the Commissioner would conduct a speed trial in addition to the inspection. The speed trial would be conducted from 1.15 p.m. to 3.30 p.m.

Southern Railway has requested those living along the vicinity to avoid the rail track of the newly laid stretch.

