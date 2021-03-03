Chennai

Inspection of broad-gauge line today

The Commissioner of Railway Safety, Southern Circle, Bengaluru, will inspect the newly laid broad-gauge, third-line between Singaperumal Koil and Chengalpattu of the Chennai Division on Wednesday.

In a press release, Southern Railway said the Commissioner would conduct a speed trial in addition to the inspection. The speed trial would be conducted from 1.15 p.m. to 3.30 p.m.

Southern Railway has requested those living along the vicinity to avoid the rail track of the newly laid stretch.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 3, 2021 1:15:58 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/third-broadgauge-line-inspection-today/article33975033.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY