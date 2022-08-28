Things looking up for sports: Governor
R.N. Ravi felicitates 65 eminent sportspersons from Tamil Nadu at Raj Bhavan
The sports fraternity, which had been trapped in nepotism for years, is changing gradually and things are looking up for sports in the country, said Governor R.N. Ravi, at the function held to felicitate eminent sportspersons of the State on Sunday.
In the past few years, the sports ecosystem had changed with the Union and State governments giving thrust to sports development and the results were there for everyone to see, he said.
The Governor felicitated a 65 eminent sportspersons from the State, including chess champion Viswanathan Anand, paralympic Mariappan Thangavelu, weight lifter Sathish Sivalingam, squash player Joshna Chinappa, fencing champion Bhavani Devi, table tennis player Satyan and others.
Mr. Anand said the felicitation meant a lot to the sportspersons in recognising their achievements.
