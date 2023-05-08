Thieves target IPL fans carrying high-end phones in Chepauk

May 08, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Police have received complaints of theft of high-end phones from fans who were returning from an IPL match at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk on Saturday.

V.R. Srivathsan lodged a complaint with the Government Railway Police that two iPhones belonging to him and his father-in-law were stolen while they were boarding a train at the Chepauk MRTS Railway Station around 7.25 p.m. on Saturday. Only after they boarded the train, Mr. Srivathsan and his father-in-law Seker realised that their iPhones had been stolen.

Mr. Srivathsan said: “While we were boarding the crowded train, we noticed that our phones were missing. We immediately got down on the same platform. My brother was trying to call me and he could not reach me although the phone was ringing. Three or four persons at the station were heard complaining about their phones being stolen. I requested the police official to announce a warning that pickpockets were on the prowl at the station.”

Meanwhile, Triplicane police arrested a 22-year-old man hailing from West Bengal on charges of stealing an iPhone from a cricket fan who was waiting at the Government Estate bus stop. A juvenile was caught with him. The police said the two were apprehended following a complaint from R. Venkatesh, 36, of T. Nagar.

Phones recovered

Thirumangalam police on Sunday arrested a 26-year-old man and recovered from him five iPhones which he had stolen from a commercial complex. The arrested person was identified as Afsar Basha of Kodungaiyur.

The police said M. Mari, a courier delivery agent, lodged a complaint on April 28 that he had gone to the complex in Thirumangalam to deliver parcels containing the handsets. As the showroom was not open, he kept some parcels there and went to deliver the consignments of other showrooms. When he returned, he noticed that a parcel containing five iPhones worth ₹10 lakh had been stolen.