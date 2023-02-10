Thieves drill hole in shutter, loot 9 kg of gold, diamonds from jewellery shop in Chennai

February 10, 2023 03:45 pm | Updated 03:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

Unidentified person drilled a hole in the metal shutters of a jewellery shop in Perambur, using welding equipment to gain entry and looted 9 kg of gold and diamonds from the shop’s safe on Thursday night, police said.

The shop, JL Gold Palace, is on the first floor of a building on Paper Mills Road. Police said the suspects cut a hole into the shutter large enough for a person to enter, then broke open the safe to steal the valuables.

After inspecting the scene of crime, Additional Commissioner of Police, North, T.S. Anbu said, “We received information in the morning that gold and diamonds were stolen from the shop. Six special teams have been constituted to investigate the case,” he said.

The teams are being led by Joint Commissioner of Police, North Ramya Bharathi and Deputy Commissioner of Police, Pulianthope, I. Eswaran. The police have been analysing CCTV footage from nearby places and fingerprint experts have also collected samples. Police have also also been interrogating the staff of the shop to find out if any insider was involved in the burglary.

“We are collecting evidence and investigating. There is CCTV coverage in the entire area, and we may make some headway with this. The case will be cracked and the accused will be nabbed soon,” said Mr. Anbu.