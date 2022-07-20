Thick smoke near Periya Eri creates panic

Special Correspondent July 20, 2022 20:49 IST

Thick smoke near Periya Eri creates panic

Motorists and residents of an apartment nearby had a tough time on Wednesday as thick smoke from the burning garbage enveloped the area on Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam Radial Road

A thick smoke from the garbage dumped near the Periya Eri on the Pallavaram Thoraipakkam Radial Road caused hardship to motorists and the residents of a multi-storey apartment located nearby on Wednesday. The Pallavaram police, who along with Fire and Rescue Services personnel, put out the fire. Initially, the police officials suspected the thick smoke to be caused by a burst in the underground power cable but on inspection found that some miscreants had burnt the garbage. A resident of the multi-storey apartment said with the garbage segregation building located on the Pallavaram Thoraipakkam Radial Road a few distance away from the Periya Eri and overflowing with garbage, commercial shops and establishments had started dumping and burning the garbage unauthorisedly. A senior official of the Tambaram Corporation, under whose jurisdiction the area falls, said local officials had been deputed to inspect and take action to prevent dumping of garbage.



