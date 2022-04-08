Thick smoke creates a scare in Guindy

Firefighters put out the fire in scrap yard

A thick smoke billowing from fire erupted in a dump of iron merchants created a scare in Guindy on Friday.

At 3.30 p.m., thick smoke originated from the vacant area behind a star hotel in Guindy. Many motorists, who were crossing the busy area, called up the fire control room and reported it. Personnel from fire stations in Guindy, Ashok Nagar and nearby areas rushed to the spot and put out the fire after more than an hour.

An officer of the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services said: “Old transformers were stacked on the vacant ground adjacent to the cluster of iron shops. Since inflammable oil leaked, someone might have lit a beedi and thrown the matchstick on it. Thick smoke billowed from it since the plastic waste also piled up around it. Meanwhile, people from the airport called us to check whether everything was abnormal since it is close to the runway. “