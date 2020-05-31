Readers write Chennai

They sell tea to tide through this crisis

Amala and (below) Shanthi. Photos: special arrangement

Domestic workers Shanthi and Amala from Mandaveli and Mylapore respectively are making up for the loss of regular income with a bit of enterprise

A domestic help, her day would be divided among quite a few households in Mandaveli.

Today, she is on her own, and charts her day all by herself — she is not in this situation by choice but compulsion.

Almost all of these households have asked her not to come to work; some of them have paid her a little sum, as this is not sufficient, Shanthi is selling tea on the streets of Mandaveli, just the decision another domestic help, one Amala in Mylapore, has taken to weather these challenging times.

To support her family, Amala sells coffee and tea along with biscuits, every day, travelling by a scooter. She has chosen the Mada streets of Mylapore. Amala is supported by her mother in the preparation of tea and coffee.

A resident of PNK Gardens in Mylapore, Amala says, “We will overcome this situation soon, sir.”

I said, “You will.” And I meant it.

Shanthi also starts early, preparing the tea in the morning and driving her scooter through the streets of Mandaveli. Her mother or someone else in the family assist her.

(Baskar Seshadri is a resident of Mandaveli)

