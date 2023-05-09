They passed Class 12 with flying colours overcoming many adversities

May 09, 2023 08:29 am | Updated 08:29 am IST - CHENNAI

For several students who received their Class XII results on Monday, it was an eventful year where they overcame several odds to perform well in the examinations.

The daughter of a vegetable seller and an excellent football player, S. Sandhiya, scored 391 marks in the exams. It was in September last year that she was a part of a contingent from India which participated at the Street Child Football World Cup in Qatar.

“I was determined to continue playing football through Class XII, and managed to study as well. It was a great opportunity for me. I am happy with my exam results and hope to pursue a bachelor’s degree in History followed by a masters in Social Work,” said the resident of the Karunalaya Shelter Home for Girls, who studied at the CSI Northwick Girls School in Royapuram.

A member of the 2019 team, which participated in the Street Child Cricket World Cup, B. Monisha, a street dweller who lives at Walltax Road, cleared the exams with 499 marks. Her mother is a sweeper with the Greater Chennai Corporation. “While I couldn’t play a lot of cricket during the pandemic, I am looking forward to continuing cricket in college and am looking forward to the opportunities,” she added.

Excellent show

The teachers and headmistress of the Little Flower Convent Higher Secondary School for the Deaf had only glowing things to say about the school topper Krishnaveni, who scored 460 marks out of 500 in the exams.

“She is an excellent sportsperson and kept participating in tournaments even this year. We saw how much she helps her peers and is dedicated to doing well as an all-rounder,” said Sr. Jesintha Rosalind, school headmistress. All the 24 students from the school cleared the exam and the headmistress said that the collective effort of the teachers as well as students, who came in for special classes every Saturday and worked consistently paid off.

Disability was no deterrent for K. Lokesh, a student of Nethrodaya Higher Secondary School, who scored 555 marks out of 600 and topped the school. He took up the exams with the help of a scribe and said that the teachers at his school were constant cheerleaders.

“I studied through braille books, audio recordings of lectures from class, and used the computer to listen to my textbooks and other resource material. I hope to study Economics in college,” he added.

