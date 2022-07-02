Many great ideas die as ideas for want of words.

Sisters Namratha and Jessica Munoth have motto: let no idea goes unexpressed.

With a flair for writing since childhood, the Munoth sisters wanted to start a building around writing services.

They began by offering copywriting, content writing, and ghostwriting services to businesses and individuals first in India, and then gradually across the globe.

Though only a year old, their enterpeise The Pen Fountain has ghostwritten a selection of books across genres, including meditation, finance, hypnotherapy, gardening and entrepreneurship.

“The subject is never a bar. They bring the ideas, we bring the words. In fact, we look at our venture as something that brings people one step closer to their dreams,” says Namratha.

The duo has also launched a new section of writing services that documents people’s weddings and courtships and any other aspect of their lives in the form of a memory book.

For details, visit www.penfountain.in/