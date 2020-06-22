They are expectant mothers and also home guards on duty

Home guards take part in an event where they were given face shields. Photo: S. R. Raghunathan

22 June 2020 16:22 IST

Three pregnant women continue to serve as home guards, as their breadwinners are rendered jobless

Into the third trimester of pregnancy, P. Revathi Kannan leaves her home in Koyambedu at 5.30 a.m. to report for duty at the T12 Poonamalle Railway Station.

The 28-year-old home-guard, who is expecting her first child, cannot afford to stay at home, as her husband, who is a buildings-painter is out of work due to the ongoing crisis. The honorarium Revathi receives as a home-guard helps the family make both ends meet.

“My husband drops me at the police station. After marking my attendance at the station, the police official informs me of the beat for the day. It will be either the ration shop or the market at Poonamallee where I have to ensure people wear masks and maintain the recommended distance.Besides, I am also deployed at Poonamallee High Road to check vehicles. I take a share-auto to the place, where I have been posted for the day,” says Revathi Kannan.

Advertising

Advertising

Likewise, 39-year-old G.Girija, another home-guard attached to S15 Selaiyur Police Station, and who is seven months pregnant, sustains her family with the honorarium. Her family includes her husband, eight-year-old daughter and her aged father-in-law. Her husband, a cab driver, has no income now.

“Earlier my job was to regulate people at the ration shop in Santhoshpuram and now I have been deployed at Camp Road junction to check vehicles,” says Girija, who aspired to become a police official.

Another home guard, 21-year-old Swapna, attached to J1 Saidapet Police Station, is also an expectant mother. Her delivery is due in September. It is just two weeks since she got relieved from the duty. During the past two months she was posted at the Saidapet market.

“My husband used to work in a mobile showroom. Now, due to this crisis, he is without an income. He too serves as a home-guard at R4 Soundarapandianar Angadi Police Station in T. Nagar. I had to work during this crisis to financially support my husband,” says Swapna who is also a contract employee at a Sub-Registrar office.

After recovery, home guards return to work

Six Greater Chennai City home guards who had recovered from COVID-19 and returned to work were felicitated by Kapil Saratkar IPS, Joint Commissioner of Police North Zone.

They include — S. Jothilakshmi, S. Prabhu, R. Natarajan, E.Thiyagu, R.Santhosh Kumar, and J.Balu. On the occasion, Sanjay Bhansali, Area Commander, Chennai North distributed safety kits and cash rewards to the home guards.

“Around, 1,700 home guards are assisting the Greater Chennai City police. They are posted at ration shops, markets, and on main roads. Their job is to ensure that people wear masks, maintain social distance. They also check for travel pass. We also provided food to the migrant workers camped at a private college in Velachery. In addition, we distributed masks, bedsheets, slippers, oil and soaps to the migrant workers. We also conducted yoga and meditation sessions for the labourers,” says Sanjay Bhansali.

Besides, G. Paramasivam, Divisional Commander, North Zone, and his team distributed masks to conservancy workers in north Chennai and groceries to home guards.