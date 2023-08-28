HamberMenu
These ‘water spots’ in Chennai need attention

August 28, 2023 11:02 am | Updated 11:02 am IST

A section of Royapettah High Road on August 24 | Photo Credit: SRINATH M

Around the Royapettah police station bus stop, rainwater leaves the road reluctantly. After every downpour, the rainwater would linger on for a couple of days or more — depending on the intensity of the showers. It would help to ensure this section is worked on for gradient and rainwater is made to flow into the nearest SWD inlet.

This section of Royapettah High Road is narrow and experiences sluggish traffic movement at the best of times, and it certainly can do without water stagnation which only adds to the tardy vehicular movement.

At the junction of North mada Street and East mada Street in Mylapore | Photo Credit: SRINATH M

On Kutchery Road, within a whistling distance of its intersection with Kalvi Varu Street, there is a small “trough” that can be counted on to “store” rainwater. As this section is near the Buckingham Canal, residents are already battling mosquito invasion, and they certainly can do without this puddle. As the say, it is the last straw that breaks the camel’s back, and this puddle is just that, leaving residents exasperated. Besides adding to the mosquito issue, it slows down traffic movement.

In Mylapore, around the point where North Mada Street dovetails into East Mada Street, there is a “non-functional sink” that keeps rainwater for days on end. In this corner, there is a bank and an ATM, not to mention an array of other commercial establishments. It is therefore well-hoofed, and rainwater stagnation is a major irritant for visitors to these establishments.

Text by Srinath M

