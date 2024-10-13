These temple umbrella-makers are keeping the tradition alive

As C.K. Kumar meticulously applies glue to parts of the temple umbrella on the busy Iyya Mudali Street at central Chintadripet, he recounts his family’s legacy. “I am the fifth-generation from my family to enter this business, and I will keep doing it just like my grandmother, who was making these temple umbrellas until she was 106 years old.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Three completed temple umbrellas rest nearby on the lane, as Mr. Kumar works on the fourth. “I finish a 6-foot umbrella, from cutting the bamboo to the final threadwork, in three days. With a team, it can take longer because everyone has his or her own way with timing. I mostly do it by myself, unless it is a huge project.”

Support from brothers

His work has reached many temples across the borders. “I get orders from Singapore, Malaysia, and Sri Lanka too,” Mr Kumar says. “When we get an online order, they send all the motifs that need to be added. I, too, send about 20 pictures for them to choose from,” he adds. This temple umbrella-maker acknowledges the support from his brothers, but he gives the major credit to Dhasaradha Sha, who taught many artisans that run their own handmade temple umbrella shops on Iyya Mudali Street.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recalling a particularly fond memory of a project, he adds, “Every temple umbrella I have done is special, but the 18-foot umbrella that I made for the Manampathi Shiva Temple is unforgettable,” Mr. Kumar says. “We did it together since it was a huge project; my wife and children all helped. It requires at least six people to open it,” he adds.

The entire lane of Iyya Mudali Street is dotted with artisans like Mr. Kumar dedicated to temple umbrella-making. One of them is Raju Sha, who has been making temple umbrellas for the past 20 years. Mr. Raju, too, was working on his own, but the work has now been divided among the other artisans he works with, mostly his family members. He explains how in the peak time, orders are placed online as well as personally. “Sometimes, we are up working as early as 3 a.m. to meet tight deadlines,” he says, carefully threading intricate patterns.

‘Not so keen’

The monsoon season offers the only respite for these artisans, as umbrella-making is their year-round livelihood. Mr. Raju emphasises the details that go into their creations. “We make these large umbrellas with motifs and designs that the temples require us to do,” he adds. Looking to the future, Mr. Raju reflects on his family’s involvement. “My son is now training with me, though the younger generation is not so keen,” he says. “But I will always keep doing it.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.