These shelters are far from the homeless

When World Homeless Day will be observed on October 10, in Chennai, there are two shelters for the homeless, that are being used as Urban Primary Health Care Centres (UPHC), while many are not functional.

The shelters were built under Deen Dayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Urban Livelihood Mission (DAY-NULM) in Chennai. According to a report by Information and Resource Centre for the Deprived Urban Communities (IRCDUC), a non-governmental organisation (NGO), two shelters, including those in zone 4 and 6, are now being utilised as UPHCs, while other shelters in zones 4, 5, 9 and 13 are currently non-functional. This scenario exists, even as the city is faced with a growing number of homeless individuals, particularly with the impending onset of northeast monsoon.

The report noted that IRCDUC’s enumeration identified 2,559 individuals in homeless condition and 5,772 persons from homeless families living in the condition of homelessness across 15 zones of the city. Among them, 39% were sleeping on open platforms without any cover, leaving them vulnerable to harsh weather conditions and seasonal infections. Meanwhile, 48% of people in a homeless situation are sleeping on platforms with tarpaulin sheets or carboard structures to safeguard themselves, the report added.

“Shelters are seen as the only solution for addressing urban homelessness. The shelter for the homeless scheme is currently a stand-alone initiative implemented by the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs),” said Vanessa Peter, Founder, IRCDUC. There is a need for adopting intersectional approach and evolving a comprehensive programme with co-ordination between departments and convergence of schemes, she added. The Greater Chennai Corporation needs to reaffirm (GCC) its commitment to ‘Natpumigu Chennai,’ under the vision ‘Singara Chennai 2.O,’ by providing adequate shelters for homeless people in various places of the city.

Commenting on this, a GCC official said that UPHCs functioning from the shelters were a temporary arrangement and that they will be relocated soon. At present, there were almost 1,300 people in 49 shelters and an awareness campaign about shelters for the homeless people will be launched soon, ahead of the monsoon season, he further said.

