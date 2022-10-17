Chennai

Watch | These govt. school students in Chennai were treated to a French film

The School Education Department screened the French movie. The Red Balloon at all of the state's government schools. A number of initiatives for government schools were introduced this academic year, including monthly film screenings.

It is to promote art and culture through extra and co-curricular activities. The Red Balloon is a 34 minute award-winning film which was released in 1956. It follows a young boy who discovers a red helium balloon which seemingly follows him everywhere. This is the third film screened in the current academic year after Charlie Chaplin’s The Kid and Majid Majidi’s Children of Heaven.

In Chennai, 10 schools had film directors, lyricists and other prominent public figures participate in an interaction with the students following the screening of the film.

