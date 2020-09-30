Watch | These e-autos can be turned into shops

30 September 2020 17:51 IST

A video on Mauto’s custom-made e-autos which can help micro entrepreneurs set up business on wheels

A Chennai-based company, Mauto Electric Mobility, will soon launch a series of electric three-wheelers, that will look like an autorickshaw but can be customised according to business needs. The founders say the idea for this came after seeing many auto drivers using their vehicles to sell vegetables, meat and other products during the lockdown.

