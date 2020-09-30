Chennai

Watch | These e-autos can be turned into shops

A Chennai-based company, Mauto Electric Mobility, will soon launch a series of electric three-wheelers, that will look like an autorickshaw but can be customised according to business needs. The founders say the idea for this came after seeing many auto drivers using their vehicles to sell vegetables, meat and other products during the lockdown.

Read more here: Electric autos that can double up as shops

Related Articles
Recommended for you

Printable version | Sep 30, 2020 5:51:44 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/these-e-autos-can-be-turned-into-shops/article32732873.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story