These ‘banks’ offer medical equipment

Many non-profits in Chennai help in the battle for oxygen by procuring the necessary equipment from dealers and offering them to patients who are in dire need of oxygen. Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO), Chennai chapter, recently launched its ‘Oxygen Concentrator Bank’ thanks to its many well-wishers.

The chapter plans to have 100 oxygen concentrators. “We currently have 41 machines and 15 are in transit and we are hoping to get more concentrators from friends and those in our circles, either through donation in cash or of a used equipment, so that they can be lent on a no-cost basis to others in need,” says Antriksh Tatia, chairman, JITO youth wing.

There is an online application process which requires the beneficiary to provide details of their Aaadhar card and CT Scan report to be able to take the concentrator home for five days.

ALSO READ: 'Why don't you donate unused medicines'

“We are also looking at ways in which to sanitise these machines before they are given to another person,” says Antriksh.

RYA Cosmo Elite Foundation, which has been running a medical equipment bank for the last five years, has also been trying to procure oxygen concentrators and cylinders so that they could be lent on a no-cost basis to those in critical care at home.

“Having unused oxygen concentrator? Donate to our Foundation,” says a Facebook post of RYA Cosmo Elite Foundation.

The Foundation’s equipment bank is also looking for hospital beds, wheel chairs, water beds, nebulisers, walkers and other medical equipment that can be refurbished and given to those who would need them.

For more details, contact JITO Chennai at 9434343430 and RYA Cosmo Elite Foundation at 9841331247 or email ryaebank@gmail.com