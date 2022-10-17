Thermal plants with a capacity of 8,340 MW are under construction, says Electricity Minister

Electricity Minister V. Senthilbalaji said the new thermal power plants with a total capacity of 8,340 megawatt (MW) were under various stages of construction to make the State power sufficient. The projects were being executed keeping in mind the future demand till 2030. In his address at the Conference of Power and Renewable Energy Ministers of States/Union Territories (U.T.s) held in Udaipur on Saturday, he said the State was focused on three important subjects under the 2024-25 plan – bringing down the gap between the average cost of supply and the average rate of realisation to zero, reducing the transmission loss from 14.12% to 11.92% by installing high-voltage distribution systems and distribution of affordable electricity to all sections of consumers. Mr. Senthilbalaji also talked on the subject about the expanding the renewable energy platform, creation of storage facility and the need for a single Renewable Power Obligation (RPO). The conference was chaired by Union Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy R.K. Singh. Energy Department Additional Chief Secretary Ramesh Chand Meena and Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Chairman and Managing Director Rajesh Lakhoni participated in the conference.



