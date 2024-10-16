GIFT a SubscriptionGift
There will soon be permanent solution to flooding problem in Chennai: CM Stalin

Published - October 16, 2024 02:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inspects dredging work being carried out in the Veerangal stream area in Chennai 

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inspects dredging work being carried out in the Veerangal stream area in Chennai  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A day after heavy rains lashed Chennai and its surrounding areas, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday (October 16, 2024) said the State government has been preparing for three months to tackle the impacts of the monsoon, and that soon, a permanent solution would be found to the problem of water stagnation in the city.

The stormwater drain work and other preparations have come in handy, he said. “Ask the people about their feedback,” Mr. Stalin told reporters after inspecting the relief work at Pallikaranai on Wednesday.

Mr. Stalin said after coming to power, the DMK-led State government had formed an Advisory Committee for Mitigation and Management of Flood Risk in the Chennai Metropolitan Area (CMA), led by former Indian Administrative Services (IAS) official V. Thiruppugazh.

Waterlogging could have been avoided if Thiruppugazh panel recommendations were implemented: Ramadoss

“We will implement the recommendations in a phased manner. About 25-30% of the work is pending and we will complete it soon,” he said.

Mr. Stalin also extended his appreciation to the sanitation workers and all the officials involved in the relief work.

Earlier in the day, he inspected the relief work in Guindy.

Related Topics

Chennai / rains / Monsoon / flood / Chennai Corporation

