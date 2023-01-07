There will be more transparency in issuance of NOCs, says Fire Services DGP

January 07, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Fire and Rescue Services Department is planning to introduce a more transparent system for issuance of no objection certificate for high-rise or other buildings.

Abhash Kumar, a 1990 batch officer, took charge as Director General of Police, Fire and Rescue Services, recently.

Mr. Kumar said, “ My first priority is to create a system to ensure anybody trying to get a no-objection certificate(NOC) can obtain it without any hassle. Possibly, that should be done without meeting the officers and by following all norms.”

Fire licence/ NOC is required to carry out businesses and trading activities, as listed under in the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services Rules and to obtain plan approval from the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority for multistoried buildings. The Directorate of Fire Service is empowered to issue either a NOC or a fire licence under Section 13 of the Tamil Nadu Fire Service Act, 1985.

The DGP said buildings with a height of 18.3 meters, any school, college, or restaurant shopping malls except small houses, should apply for an NOC with the fire department. “The process should be quickly done in an absolutely transparent manner. We will revamp the website and publish all norms,” said Mr. Kumar.

He said he had been planning to improve service conditions of the personnel in the department and increase housing facilities for them. Only 20% personnel of Fire and Rescue Services were eligible for housing, whereas 50% of police personnel received the benefit. Mr. Kumar said he would make efforts to increase the quota for fire service personnel too.

“Soon we will be conducting an audit of equipment in the force and modernisation will be taken up. We require all terrain vehicles and will use drones to get an overview of any building for proper mapping of the area,” he added.

The department would draw up a new standard operating procedure to be adopted in case of fire accident or mishap. “It will clearly specify what needs to be done if a fire occurs in an urban area, market area or tall building. That will be followed automatically. The roles of the team members will be specified,” the DGP said.

He also said soon a fire safety audit would be conducted at all big buildings including shopping malls and the government buildings in the city.