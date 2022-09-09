There was no warning about heavy rain last monsoon in Chennai, says report

About 50% of the respondents in a survey conducted by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) in the city said they did not get any weather alert about rain in 2021, according to a draft report prepared by the board.

However, there was a marked improvement in the situation compared to the one that prevailed before the 2015 floods in the city, said the report

According to the final draft report on the study on impacts of climate change in Chennai, 50% of residents who participated in a survey said they had not received early warning ahead of a major rainfall and flood event in 2021. More than 23% of the residents said they received information about heavy rainfall one day in advance in 2021.

Both at the level of creating warnings through better weather tracking, and disseminating them through better delivery systems, there is a lot to be desired when it comes to a comprehensive approach towards early warnings, the report pointed out.

One of the challenges of the 2021 monsoon was that the weather system failed again and people did not get prior intimation about the rain. The prolonged period of repeated heavy rain meant that people were better prepared for later bursts, but for the first spell of rain, the early warning system had failed, primarily as a consequence of weather prediction systems collapsing.

Two out of the three main radars were dysfunctional at the time of the first spell of heavy rain which reduced community resilience and the community’s ability to prepare for the rain in 2021, the report said. The authorities concerned and the people were largely caught off-guard by the lack of accurate weather prediction in 2021, it added.

Agencies such as Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board and the Greater Chennai Corporation will start studying the feasibility of sending direct messages to residents in flood-prone areas on their mobile phones, ahead of disaster events, officials said.