There is something for practically everyone at Chetpet Eco Park

October 29, 2023 11:09 pm | Updated 11:09 pm IST

It’s late in the evening, hot and humid, but that does not detract visitors from the charm of the Chetpet Eco Park. At 7 p.m. on a weekday, the park has joggers, walkers, mothers pushing babies in prams and fathers holding toddlers up to show them the lake.

The ticketed, 16-acre park, with a 9-acre lake, owned and maintained by the Department of Fisheries, was formally inaugurated in February 2016, and now, it gets over 300 visitors a day, with the number spiking to about 1,000 on weekends.

How it came into being

In the 1900s, says Madras chronicler V. Sriram, Sri Frederick Nicholson, a colonial civil service officer, and Sir Alfred Chatterton, a professor of engineering at the College of Engineering, Guindy, and later the director of industries, decided that Madras Presidency had to industrialise. As a result, Nicholson began to promote fisheries, and eventually, the Chetpet lake was taken over by the Fisheries Department in the 1930s.

The eco-restoration of the lake and its surrounding area was first mooted around the early 2000s, but began to take shape after April 2013, when Chief Minister Jayalalithaa made an announcement in the Assembly and said the project would be completed at a cost of ₹42 crore. In December that year, meetings of line agencies began to discuss the implementation of the project. The following month, funds were sanctioned, and subsequently, work began. Until then, the lake was choked with sewage and used as a dump by nearby localities.

The lake, now at a depth of 13 feet of its maximum of 18 feet, does not have a natural source of freshwater: instead, a tertiary sewage treatment plant treats sewage and lets 20,000 litres of treated water into the waterbody every day.

Catering for young and old

There is something for practically everyone: a 1.6-km walking track, a small play area for children with a snacks shop, boating for those who’d like a ride on the water, angling for the others, and convenient benches along the path that make just sitting and watching the water comfortable. And to draw even those who find parking tiresome, there is ample parking space: 80 cars and 100 two-wheelers can be accommodated on the premises.

For Paresh Shah, a 61-year-old resident of Kilpauk, a daily walk at the park is a must. “If I miss a day of walking here, I feel incomplete — even if I’m tired, I try and come,” he says, adding that he loves the atmosphere here.

The paths are lined with trees and shrubs, interspersed, both by statues of various animals and birds, as well as live ducks and kittens, and a little bridge goes over the lake taking walkers to the pathway on the opposite side. On a usual evening, excited children stand on the bridge, gripping the railing and pointing at the water. And there is something to point at: a tiny island with a sprawling tree on it, a serenely lovely sight, especially as the entry to the park is from the noisy, traffic-heavy Poonamallee High Road. At the tail-end of the walkway, a gazebo of sorts is tucked away, attracting students with their laptops and families taking a breather.

Most of the facilities at the park are leased out to third parties to run and maintain, a park official said. The lake, for instance, is divided into two portions. A three-acre portion, which has catla, rohu and tilapia fish, has been leased out for angling. In the remaining portion, a private party is running boating with 20 pedal boats. “We get good crowds for boating. It’s really picked up after the COVID-19 pandemic,” the official says.

The aquarium, lined with photographs of sea creatures and housing a number of fish species, attracts about 25% of all visitors to the park, the official says. In addition, the park has a gaming centre, a coffee shop as well as a rock climbing/fitness centre.

Maintenance needed

Regular users, however, say some facilities require better maintenance. The children’s play area, for instance, is in sore need of attention, says a father of two. “Overall, it’s a very small area relative to the rest of the park. Some of the rides are not well maintained, making them unsafe. The merry-go-round, for instance, has missing handles. One set of swings is always covered in bird droppings. The climbing frame has not been operational for weeks. These are issues that can be fixed easily,” he says.

The group of seniors that Mr. Shah is part of says more chairs/benches could be put up and some parts of the walkway need repairs as they are uneven.

Another issue they point out is the difficult task of leaving the park in a vehicle. “There is a need for a security guard to direct vehicles as it’s a nightmare to exit onto P.H. Road.” Park authorities say some pending work, including work on the children’s area, is due to be taken up.

Even as the sun sets, people walk in and out. Exercisers lay out mats for stretches; groups troop into the coffee shop. As a lung space in the heart of the city, the park seems to serve its purpose well.

