There is something for everyone at the Car-Free Sundays

Several participants return with their family members; Band from SBOA School and Junior College draws applause; tiny warriors try their hand at Silambam; Dance session with peppy beats gets good response

Tiny-tots being cheered on by their parents while trying the hula hoop.

Several participants return with their family members; Band from SBOA School and Junior College draws applause; tiny warriors try their hand at Silambam; Dance session with peppy beats gets good response

Early risers in the city now have a place to spend their Sunday mornings. It was quite evident at The Hindu Car-Free Sundays at Elliot’s Beach on September 18. The place was buzzing with many repeat visitors who brought their friends and family along.

The dance session energised the participants.

The “dance fitness” session by cult.fit was the crowd-puller. The participation for this session only keeps growing. The enthusiastic participants showed lot of youthful exuberance. This is a fitness session that not only gives joy to the participants but also to the onlookers. Even the shy spectators could not help but jive to the peppy beats of instructor Sujitha’s playlist.

The tiny warriors doing warm-up exercise at the ‘Silambam’ training.

The Silambam session pulled in several children, who were egged on by their parents. The youngsters sure looked like tiny warriors. The parents were more than excited to see their kids practice our native martial art early in the mornings.

The band from SBOA School and Junior College put up an impressive show.

The band from SBOA School and Junior College was the show stopper. With smart uniforms, they won the hearts of the onlookers.

The Slow Race contest organised by Hercules was indeed the much-awaited event, especially for the children.

It was a close contest at the Slow Race.

Karthik Raj, winner of the race, won a brand new bicycle while Periyanna took home the runner-up voucher worth ₹6,500.

Karthik Raj, centre, who won the Slow Race, took home a brand new Hercules bicycle.

More than 200 vouchers, each worth ₹1,000 from Hercules, were distributed among children who participated in the games and activities during the event.

The aspiring painters using their vivid imagination at the art corner.

G Square Housing is the title sponsor for the Car-Free Sunday which was organised by The Hindu in association with the Greater Chennai Traffic Police, powered by Hercules bicycles. Radio City is the radio partner while cult.fit is the fitness partner.

A few participants taking a pledge on road safety.

“Lot of fun activities here like carrom, dart game, basketball, colouring and Silambam. An enjoyable way to spend our free time and reduce the screen time.”Mohan ChandranKVCLRI School

“Our second consecutive week here at Car-Free Sunday with my wife, my son Dakshan and daughter Pragathi. It’s a fantastic movement by The Hindu.””MarimuthuBesant Nagar

“My two sons thoroughly enjoyed all the activities here and didn’t realise the two hours go by. The roads were free to ride bicycles and the bicycle contest was a treat to watch.””Indumati Porur

“Really nice platform for leisure activities. I come here for the Silambam classes. It is a great way to keep fit mentally and physically and I will continue to come here every week””LavanyaVelachery