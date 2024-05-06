There is no one right way of thinking, learning, feeling and behaving, says neuropsychiatrist

May 06, 2024 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST - Chennai

Behavioural neurologist and neuropsychiatrist Ennapadam S. Krishnamoorthy on Sunday said that neurodivergence embraced the idea that people experience and interact with the world in different ways, and there was no one right way of thinking, learning, feeling and behaving.

Mr. Krishnamoorthy, also the founder of Buddhi Clinic and Neurokrish in Chennai, was speaking at a webinar on Autism and Neurodiversity (ND): Unlocking Human Potential organised under The Hindu Wellness series. His talk was an in-depth explainer on the ‘five W’s’- what, where, when, who and why – and the how of neurodiversity, described as the unique ways people’s brains work. “There is a little bit of neurodiversity in all of us, and how we are wired matters. It is good to be different and accept the difference, rather than fighting them and attempting to change an individual who does not fit in the ordinary world,” he said.

While autism, ADHD and dyslexia form the core of the neurodiverse population, there are other forms of neurodiversity that need to be identified early and accepted to create the right environment for people to realise their potential, he further said. Dr. Krishnamoorthy delved into the basic concepts of learning, memory and behaviour to demonstrate that individuals who struggle with emotional and behavioural regulations, owing to rigid personal expectations, and are unable to fathom social expectations must be evaluated for their innate potential. The vast majority of our learning and workspaces are designed for one kind of people, who form the majority. “It is akin to creating round holes into which square pegs cannot fit. And those who don’t fit tend to under-perform. It is, therefore, imperative to create space for them in an ordinary world,” he said.

According to him, it is while exploring individuality that people realise they may be misfit and neurodivergent. However, it should not become a source of self-criticism, but instead be viewed as a possibility to nurture personal growth and potential.

He felt that many youngsters were choosing to identify themselves as neurodiverse. It is this analysis, and training the brain to train itself that help in dealing with ND. Quoting American psychologist Howard Gardner, he said, “It is not how smart you are. It is how you are smart...”

He further said, “If ND, which can manifest at any stage in life, goes unrecognised, it means you are beating and muting the symptoms without addressing the cause and only offering a band-aid solution to mental health. All of us need validation. For that, we need to identify the capabilities to mainstream neurodiversity.”

Be sensitive to their needs, clear in your communication and respectful of individual needs and capabilities to enable neurodiverse people to demonstrate their talents in what is considered a normal environment, he concluded.

