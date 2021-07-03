There is just too much on their plate

The challenges facing Parashakthi Tiffin Centre are many, but the spirit to surmount them is great too

The COVID-19 pandemic has rendered K Kamala and her mother K Kousalya debt-ridden. Kamala, 72, and her mother, 101, have been running Parashakthi Tiffin Centre from a footpath in Nanganallur for the past 11 years. It was quite popular in the locality and a had earned a sizeable number of loyal customers who buy food from them almost every day.

A few weeks before the nationwide lockdown that came into effect in March 2020, the duo had opened a mess, with a seating capacity of just five, in Madipakkam in addition to their footpath eatery.

“Many YouTube vloggers featured us in their channels. Some viewers of a particular channel donated a handsome amount of money to support our enterprise. The vlogger handed it over to us. With that amount we started this mess, a long-cherished dream of my mother. It was doing very well. But COVID-19 and lockdowns have hit us badly. With exiguous income, we have not defaulted in paying rent for the shop,” says Kamala.

Weathering the challenges posed by the pandemic, they are trying hard to stay afloat.

“Restriction in dining hours and the prohibitive prices of vegetables and groceries have taken a heavy toll on our business. We owe close to ₹15,000 to our vendors supplying groceries. However, we do not want to compromise on our quality by buying sub-standard products. Neither do we want to raise the price of our food items. Both these options can tarnish our reputation. To keep operational costs down, we have reduced the number of food items. Earlier, we would offer idli, pongal, poori and vadai every day. But now, we are offering any one item per day. Also, we have started door delivery where orders have to placed a day ahead. We are supplying food to customers in and around Nanganallur, Madipakkam and Velachery and also extend up to Adyar, Besant Nagar and Mandaveli. My daughter and grandchildren deliver the food,” says Kamala.

K Kamala can be reached at 73585 11564