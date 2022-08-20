‘There is a disconnect between engineering courses and industry expectations’

ADVERTISEMENT

A webinar on ‘Three Things You Must Know Before Selecting Computer Science Engineering after 12 th’, organized by The Hindu Education Plus and Coimbatore-based Kalvium, had experts stress on how it was the best time to opt for the course, given that the world is going digital and innovations are hitting a new high.

Dubbed an ‘evergreen course’, experts said while computer science engineering has a lot of relevance and tremendous scope, there was also a need to look at how employable the graduates were.

Deepak Venugopal, Kalvium’s founding team member, quoted the 2019 National Employability Report to underline that only 16% of the new graduates were found to be employable in the Information Technology (IT) sector and less than 4% are employable in product roles.

“There is no dearth of software engineers. But there is a disconnect between what’s offered in traditional courses and the industry expectations,” said Amar Prabhu, a tech entrepreneur and vice-president of Rupeek, an asset-backed digital lending fintech start-up.

While recruiting, employers look at how ready the candidate is to integrate into a fast-paced work environment with tight deadlines, and whether they have earned credentials on competitive platforms and contributed to open source projects and are willing to experiment, he said.

Abhilash Nair, the APAC recruitment leader for tech hiring at Google, said the foundation engineering courses that exist at present needed something more. “Colleges need to spend time to make their students corporate-ready. For better fitment into the corporate world, students require role-related knowledge, cognitive ability and leadership quality. These come with hands-on experiences and internships that require a serious effort,” he said.

With Kalvium offering a Liberal Engineering programme in computer science from this year, Mr. Venugopal highlighted how the four-year on-campus holistic programme would make students industry relevant even before they complete their graduation. “Mentorship by industry professionals, deep work integration and hands-on collaboration with problem solving and skill courses will give students an edge with guaranteed benefit of placements,” he added.