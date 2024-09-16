ADVERTISEMENT

“There is a dearth of special educators”

Published - September 16, 2024 10:49 pm IST - Chennai

Sankalp schools celebrate silver jubilee year, host a conference on inclusion and empowerment of neuro-diverse children

The Hindu Bureau

Sulata Ajith, founder-director, Sankalp Trust at a press conference on the occasion of silver jubilee celebrations in Chennai on Monday. | Photo Credit: SRINATH M

There is a need to go beyond the curriculum as every differently-abled child will show improvement, and so the teachers can’t be rigid about it, said Sulata Ajith, founder-director, Sankalp Trust.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the media here on Monday, she said that there was a need for early identification programmes as children with specific learning disability appear normal otherwise and with average/ below average IQ but without age-appropriate academic skills, showing a deficit of two years or more. “They will require appropriate intervention,” she added.

The school is celebrating their silver jubilee year and hosting a conference ‘Learn 2024’ on inclusion and empowerment of neuro-diverse children.

Speaking about their two schools – Sankalp The Open School and Sankalp The learning Centre and Special Needs School – principal of the Learning Centre and Special Needs School Evelyn John said, “The school offers Class 10 and 12 academic stream training accredited through National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) along with vocational courses, such as data entry, sewing, weaving among others, which offer the individuals a chance at independency.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Pointing out that there is a dearth of special educators in the field, especially those in specific learning disability, Ms. Ajith said, “Sankalp now offers a Diploma in Special Education (intellectual and developmental disabilities), a two-year programme. In our schools, we strictly follow the teacher-student ratio of 1:8 set by the Union government. However, it is becoming difficult to recruit qualified special educators as there is a shortage of such teachers graduating.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US