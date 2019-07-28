Therapy centre for children with cochlear implants launched

The Government Stanley Medical College Hospital has launched an exclusive centre for providing Auditory Verbal Therapy (AVT) for children who have received cochlear implants.

Post-operative training is crucial for the success of cochlear implants in children. Keeping this in mind, the department of ENT has established the centre. Mohan Kameswaran, director of the Madras ENT Research Foundation, and R. Shanthimalar, dean of the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital, inaugurated the facility on Saturday.

M. Gowri Shankar, professor and head of department, ENT, Government Stanley Medical College Hospital, said government hospitals had been performing cochlear implants for children under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS).

“We started performing cochlear implants recently. After a child undergoes surgery, therapy is important. We have established this exclusive centre for cochlear implant mapping and to provide AVT for children. We have specialist therapists appointed through the CMCHIS,” he said.

AVT is different from speech therapy, he said and added: “In AVT, the child is enabled to hear through the implant and speak like a normal child. Children will be with us for a year during the course of therapy. We will be programming the implant periodically as per protocol and giving therapy.”

Monitoring the child

The centre will handle two children at a time, allotting one hour per child. While the therapists will revise previous session’s classes with the children, the mothers will also be involved and what they should do at home will be imparted.

The training will be given with the help of advanced software that will programme the cochlear implant device and monitor the child’s improvement using internationally-approved scoring systems, a press release said.