Theosophical Society’s international convention to start from December 31

December 20, 2022 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

The 147 th international convention of the Theosophical Society will be held between December 31 and January 4 at its headquarters in Adyar. Various programmes, including lectures and concerts, have been scheduled as part of the event.

The inauguration is scheduled for December 31 between 8.30 a.m. and 10.30 a.m. Lectures by eminent personalities in different domains, including science, spirituality, social leadership, philosophy and education, will be spread over the five days at the Adyar Theatre in Theosophical Society at 5 p.m.

Manu Jaiswal, associate professor, Department of Physics, IIT-Madras, will speak on ‘Science - How Far Can We Go?’ on December 31. The lecture will focus on what are the limits of scientific advancements in solving our problems. On New Year’s day, James Tepfer, United Lodge of Theosophists, United States of America, will talk on ‘Individuation and Global Responsibility’ and how an individual can become a self-determining contributor for society’s upliftment. In his Besant Lecture on ‘Wisdom of the Ancients’, Sri M, spiritual teacher and founder of Satsang Foundation, will throw light on the scriptures on January 2.

Ravi Ravindra, author and professor emeritus, Dalhousie University, Canada, will discuss Vedic traditions and Abrahamic teachings in his lecture on ‘One Without a Second’ on January 3.

On the last day of the convention (January 4), Tim Boyd, international president, Theosophical Society, Adyar, will deliver a lecture on ‘The Choice To Be Whole’. He will highlight on how conditions faced by the people in the world and individual lives were results of their choices.

On New Year’s day, Global Rhythms World music and dance ensemble by Srinivas Krishnan and a children’s choir will be organised at 7.30 p.m. The convention will also have a classical dance performance by acclaimed dancer-choreographer Malavika Sarukkai on January 3 at 7.30 p.m.

Visitors may also catch up with an art exhibition by artist Shivaram at Adyar Library and Research Centre on all days between 1.30 p.m. and 3.00 p.m. For details and schedule, visit https://convention.ts-adyar.org/