Theosophical Society international convention begins

December 31, 2022 02:52 pm | Updated 02:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The 147th International Convention of the Theosophical Society (TS) began at its international headquarters in Adyar on December 31.

“The theme of this conference is ‘Our Responsibility in the Interconnected World’. It will explore a scientific perspective,” said Tim Boyd, president, TS. “The idea is that we are inextricably interconnected which means that what affects one person, affects many and the responsibility this entails”, he said.

Representatives of various sections of the Society worldwide, such as Spain, Mexico, and the Netherlands, among others, shared their messages of love and support towards the convention and its members. “You are in a place where great people have spoken, listened, and lived, so enjoy every minute of your stay here”, said Mr. Boyd.

The convention, which goes on till January 4 will see a mix of lectures, interactive workshops and a classical dance performance by Malavika Sarukkai for the 600 participants this year, some of whom have travelled from overseas.

ADVERTISEMENT