Thenmozhi Memorial Trust: a journey from pain to purpose

In 2013, Arun Kumar M gained a new sense of purpose in a manner best described as paradoxical: it took the loss of his mother for that purpose to dawn on him. Diagnosed with a rare form of pancreatic cancer in 2011, Arun’s mother lost the battle with the disease two years later. During the course of her treatment, while managing to cover the medical expenses, Arun noticed many others in a similar situation were not as comfortably placed in terms of finances. Some of them could not afford even basic care. He decided it need not be that way, and the vision that followed has become a balm for his aching heart, turning the pain into purpose.

Not long after his mother’s death, Arun (now 35 years old and a former IT professional) founded Thenmozhi Memorial Trust, named in her honour. The Trust’s raison d’etre: easing the non-medical process of fighting cancer, in multiple ways. Arun had turned his back on a comfortable IT career (he was on the top of the pile at an MNC as senior consultant) for the new-found cause, which he did not want to suffer on account of divided attention. For a living, he would turn to an enterprise he started (in 2018) — Superstar Pizza in Anna Nagar, a theme-based restaurant. No marks for guessing what the theme is. Being his own boss has given Arun the leeway to focus on the cause without any hindrance.

Volunteer base

Though it is a registered NGO, it is sustained entirely by the spirit of volunteering. Around half-a-dozen core volunteers form the fulcrum around which the voluntary organisation functions, says Arun. Other volunteers join in as per emerging needs, as the cause is made known by word of mouth.

Among the more visible manifestations of the Trust’s mission is Rhapsody, an annual fund-raiser to support families finding themselves in a financial shadow cast by cancer. The event has so far clocked eight editions, the latest seeing the light at Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao Concert Hall on May 11, 2024. Though the venue has changed from time to time, the format has not. It is always a soiree. And the steadily increasing size of the audience is evidence that the event has grown in popularity and impact.

According to the Trust, the sixth edition racked up an audience of 1200. In its first edition, Rhapsody had a gathering of 200 to 250 people. With a little help from Director Balaji Mohan, a friend from school, the event quickly gained momentum. For its next edition, Rhapsody moved to the iconic Museum Theatre, drawing a crowd of 500.

Here are the projects launched and sustained by the Trust.

Support groups

Their first project, Karunya, which means compassion, is about supporting patients in hospitals and hospices. Picture volunteers visiting these places, spending quality time with patients, and bringing essential items like toiletries, adult diapers and groceries. They believe that sometimes, the best gift is simply being there. Karunya also extends a helping hand to the Royapettah Government Cancer Ward, providing bed sheets during winter, and fresh fruits and groceries regularly.

For children

The second project, Poonthalir, meaning flower bud, focuses on helping children battling cancer perk up despite the reality of cancer treatment. Picture puppet shows, storytelling, magic shows, and arts and crafts events. They provide 200 kg of rice each month for a cancer home. In times of loss, Poonthalir offers grief support, helping families transport their deceased children to their native places. At Egmore Children’s Hospital, they provide financial help for children facing cancer relapses and offer emotional support to their parents.

Rural outreach

Prajna, the third project is all about spreading cancer awareness in rural areas, particularly about breast cancer. A mammogram bus parked in a village offers free screenings. Despite cultural taboos, the bus is persistently about its business, heading to villages twice a month on its mission, which includes educating women about cancer and hygiene.

This year, the Trust launched Vaan Ulla, funded by actor Mime Gopi’s prize from the “Cook with Comali” show. Ten children from a government hospital experienced their first flight journey from Chennai to Bangalore, followed by a fun-filled day at a resort.

(Sharon Jessica Michael is an intern with The Hindu)

