Thenmelpakkam panchayat president, vice-president quizzed over excessive spending

January 11, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - Chennai

Action follows complaints from residents, ward members

The Hindu Bureau

The Chengalpattu tahsildar conducted an inquiry into the allegations of extravagant spending of funds by the president and vice-president of Thenmelpakkam panchayat coming under Kattankulathur, on Wednesday.

Tahsildar Natarajan held the inquiry after the residents and two panchayat ward members presented a petition to Collector A.R. Rahul Nadh seeking action against them. 

A senior official of the Collectorate said the inquiry was conducted for getting explanations from the panchayat president, vice-president and ward members about the extravagant spending, based on the circular issued under Section 205-1(A) and 206(1) of the Tamil Nadu Panchayats Act, 1994. 

The official said already the panchayat officer Saravanan was suspended for improper maintenance of accounts. 

Based on the report submitted by the tahsildar further action would be initiated, the official added.

