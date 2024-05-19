ADVERTISEMENT

THEN AND NOW: Rayar’s Mess

Published - May 19, 2024 11:43 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Rayar’s Cafe at Kutchery Road in Mylapore. (Madras landscape column published on September 15, 1989) | Photo Credit: THE HINDU ARCHIVES

Exterior view of Rayar’s mess at Mylapore in Chennai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Akhila Easwaran

Still a big draw: Tucked away in an unnoticed spot on Kutchery Road, Mylapore, is Rayar’s Mess, one of the most popular eateries in Chennai. P.V. Srinivasa Rao founded the restaurant in 1930 and its erstwhile location lies not too far from the present one on Arundale Street. Decades have gone by and times have changed, yet the restaurant wears a humble look with a small room and a smaller kitchen. The menu too may be the usual fare, but the restaurant continues to serve delectable food, drawing a large number of people from Mylapore and beyond. After the COVID-19 pandemic, the timings have been extended. It now operates from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Regular customers aside, it gets orders on Swiggy and Zomato. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US