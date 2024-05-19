THEN AND NOW: Rayar’s Mess

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Published - May 19, 2024 11:43 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Rayar’s Cafe at Kutchery Road in Mylapore. (Madras landscape column published on September 15, 1989)

Rayar’s Cafe at Kutchery Road in Mylapore. (Madras landscape column published on September 15, 1989) | Photo Credit: THE HINDU ARCHIVES

Exterior view of Rayar’s mess at Mylapore in Chennai on Saturday.

Exterior view of Rayar’s mess at Mylapore in Chennai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Akhila Easwaran

Still a big draw: Tucked away in an unnoticed spot on Kutchery Road, Mylapore, is Rayar’s Mess, one of the most popular eateries in Chennai. P.V. Srinivasa Rao founded the restaurant in 1930 and its erstwhile location lies not too far from the present one on Arundale Street. Decades have gone by and times have changed, yet the restaurant wears a humble look with a small room and a smaller kitchen. The menu too may be the usual fare, but the restaurant continues to serve delectable food, drawing a large number of people from Mylapore and beyond. After the COVID-19 pandemic, the timings have been extended. It now operates from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Regular customers aside, it gets orders on Swiggy and Zomato. 

