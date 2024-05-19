THEN AND NOW: Rayar’s Mess

Still a big draw: Tucked away in an unnoticed spot on Kutchery Road, Mylapore, is Rayar’s Mess, one of the most popular eateries in Chennai. P.V. Srinivasa Rao founded the restaurant in 1930 and its erstwhile location lies not too far from the present one on Arundale Street. Decades have gone by and times have changed, yet the restaurant wears a humble look with a small room and a smaller kitchen. The menu too may be the usual fare, but the restaurant continues to serve delectable food, drawing a large number of people from Mylapore and beyond. After the COVID-19 pandemic, the timings have been extended. It now operates from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Regular customers aside, it gets orders on Swiggy and Zomato.