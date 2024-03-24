ADVERTISEMENT

Then and Now: P Orr & Sons

March 24, 2024 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The photograph taken in the premises of P. Orr & Sons. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU ARCHIVES

A view of P.Or and sons showroom on Anna Salai in Chennai. | Photo Credit: S.R. RAGHUNATHAN

P Orr & Sons, which opened in 1849, was into much more than watches. It was started by a Scot, Peter Orr, to serve the government and the army, but its interests grew with time. From silverware to diamonds, dynamos to gas-making apparatus, it sold wide-ranging products. Over the years, the watch business came to the forefront. Even 175 years after it was founded, P Orr & Sons tries to stay relevant and holds on to loyal customers. For a few years now, it has been delivering watches at the doorstep. The heritage building may have transformed inside, but its quality and impeccable service remains unchanged, say the staff. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US