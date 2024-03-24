GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Then and Now: P Orr & Sons

March 24, 2024 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The photograph taken in the premises of P. Orr & Sons.

The photograph taken in the premises of P. Orr & Sons. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU ARCHIVES

A view of P.Or and sons showroom on Anna Salai in Chennai.

A view of P.Or and sons showroom on Anna Salai in Chennai. | Photo Credit: S.R. RAGHUNATHAN

P Orr & Sons, which opened in 1849, was into much more than watches. It was started by a Scot, Peter Orr, to serve the government and the army, but its interests grew with time. From silverware to diamonds, dynamos to gas-making apparatus, it sold wide-ranging products. Over the years, the watch business came to the forefront. Even 175 years after it was founded, P Orr & Sons tries to stay relevant and holds on to loyal customers. For a few years now, it has been delivering watches at the doorstep. The heritage building may have transformed inside, but its quality and impeccable service remains unchanged, say the staff. 

