Then and Now: P Orr & Sons

March 24, 2024 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST

P Orr & Sons, which opened in 1849, was into much more than watches. It was started by a Scot, Peter Orr, to serve the government and the army, but its interests grew with time. From silverware to diamonds, dynamos to gas-making apparatus, it sold wide-ranging products. Over the years, the watch business came to the forefront. Even 175 years after it was founded, P Orr & Sons tries to stay relevant and holds on to loyal customers. For a few years now, it has been delivering watches at the doorstep. The heritage building may have transformed inside, but its quality and impeccable service remains unchanged, say the staff.