Theft of ₹1.80 crore worth silver articles from jewellery showroom in T. Nagar

April 12, 2024 01:12 am | Updated 01:12 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Pondy Bazaar Police is probing the theft of silver articles worth ₹1.80 crore from a jewellery shop in T.Nagar.

Jayanthilal Challani, owner of Challani House of Silver located in North Usman Road, T.Nagar has lodged a complaint with Pondy Bazaar Police alleging that the silver articles were stolen from his shop and seeking to recover them from the staff who might have been involved in the offence.

The complainant alleged that after checking the inventory of the shop, 222 silver articles were found missing. The staff who had handled them might have stolen, he alleged.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case and picked up six staff members for enquiry. Further investigation is on.

