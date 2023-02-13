ADVERTISEMENT

Theft in ATMs: DGP chairs meeting with bank officials

February 13, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST

51 general managers of various banks attend the meeting; bank officials told to ensure that the CCTV cameras were in working conditions in ATMs and inside banks

The Hindu Bureau

 

The Director-General of Police (DGP), C. Sylendra Babu, on Monday held a meeting with 51 general managers and representatives of the banks on the security measures to be taken by them, close on heels of the series of ATM burglaries reported in Tiruvannamalai on Sunday. 

Additional (Law and Order) K. Shankar gave a set of instructions to the bank officials to strengthen security at the ATMs. 

The bank officials were instructed to set up hidden cameras to monitor the transactions in banks and ATMs. The CCTV installed in the ATMs should have facial recognition software and the bank ATM alarm monitoring system should be in working condition so that the nearest police station was alerted in case of a burglary. 

