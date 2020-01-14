Chennai

Theatre troupe to pay tribute to Nani Palkhivala

more-in

As a tribute to the legal luminary, taxation expert and diplomat Nani A. Palkhivala on his birth centenary, Dummies Drama, an amateur Tamil theatre troupe, is coming out with a docu-drama on his life.

Titled Dharaniyin Perumai, it will be staged between January 16 and 19 at Mylapore Fine Arts Club at 7 p.m.

Troupe founder V. Sreevathson said the play will present his life, his philanthropy, his win over stammering in his young age and they way he fought to protect the Fundamental Rights enshrined in the Constitution. He said the play was a tribute to the great jurist. “I remember my father taking me about Palkhivala’s lectures in the 1980s. Though he has inspired lakhs of people in this country, many in the present generation may not know him, which is why I wanted to dramatise his life,” he said. Historian Karthik Bhat will play Nani’s brother Beheram and former news reader Prema Sadasivam will be playing the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the 100-minute long play.

Entry to the play is free.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Chennai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 14, 2020 1:19:56 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/theatre-troupe-to-pay-tribute-to-nani-palkhivala/article30562523.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY