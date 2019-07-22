Theatre festival by writers’ association

A South Indian Theatre Festival will be organised in Chennai by the Tamil Progressive Writers’ Association and the Madras Kerala Samajam in October, writer and general secretary of the Tamil Progressive Writers’ Artiste Association, Aadhavan Dheetchanya, announced on Sunday at the Madras Kerala Samajam in Chennai.
The festival will be organised in the city between October 2 and 6. While T.M. Krishna will head a committee of patrons comprising film-maker Pa. Ranjith among others, the organising committee will be headed by actor Rohini and writer Pralayan, who will be the secretary.
Mr. Dheetchanya said the plays would reflect the current political dynamics of India.
Last year, around 40 plays were featured in the festival that was held in Thanjavur.
